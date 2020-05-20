£100 Prize Opportunity for Undergraduate Dissertations

A prize is being offered for undergraduate dissertations. Students of any discipline can enter to try and win £100 gift voucher for Amazon, but their dissertation must submit research surrounding social challenge at a local, national, or international level.

Ideally, their dissertation would be able to inform policy makers, businesses, or other organisations how to address the social challenge discussed in their dissertation. Run by the Social Impact Lab who want to ‘create tomorrow’s leaders,’ the Dissertation Prize aims to support students to become excellent leaders for social impact. All given in Amazon vouchers, first prize wins £100, second wins £50, and third place wins £35.

In order to submit your dissertation you need to email it to: socimplab@soton.ac.uk with a summary explaining how your research involves a particular social challenge by the 5th of June.