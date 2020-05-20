Romsey Fire Station Closed Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A ‘deep clean and wider testing‘ is taking place at Romsey Fire Station after several staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

The station on Alma Road has been temporarily closed, but is expected to reopen later today.

Assistant Director of Operations Kevin Evenett has said of the incident:

We have rigorous plans in place to ensure our emergency response is not affected, and a deep clean and wider testing are underway. Staff members from Romsey Fire Station that do not test positive for COVID-19 will return to work shortly. I’d like to praise the hard work and dedication of all our staff during these challenging times and urge the public to continue to follow government guidelines.

During the pandemic, firefighters have been delivering emergency food packages to vulnerable members of the public, assisting ambulance staff, and transporting bodies.