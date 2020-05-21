Online Students Facing Full Tuition Fees

Incoming students who may be taught online this autumn are still facing full tuition fees.

Despite the sector asking for £2bn and being rejected by the government for a bailout, universities minister, Michelle Donelan, said:

We don’t believe students will be entitled to reimbursement if the quality is there.

Universities have warned of financial problems due to a reduction in overseas students because of Covid-19. UK campuses have been closed due to the pandemic and there is uncertainty for students whether there will be in-person teaching in September or whether courses will be taught fully or partially online.

The universities minister has said no official decision had been taken on the coming year and cohort but, if courses are taught online and ‘students are really getting the quality, and they’re getting a course which is fit for purpose,’ there would be no discount on fees.