Police Appeal After Illegal Tree Felling in Southampton Cemetery

Vandals have illegally felled a mature hornbeam tree at Hollybrook Cemetery in Southampton.

The criminal activity is estimated to have taken place some time between Saturday 16th May and Sunday 17th May, with Southampton City Council condemning it as a ‘mindless act.’

The Council confirmed that no graves were damaged by the felling, and the tree is being donated to Marwell Wildlife after the zoo requested that it be used as feed for animals.

Steve Leggitt, a senior member of the Council, reassured local residents:

This planned act of vandalism at our Hollybrook Cemetery over the weekend has shocked not just us at the council but also the local community. We will replace this magnificent tree with two suitable alternatives in the planting season in October, our team are already reviewing suitable locations in the city.

Anybody who witnessed the event or has information relating to it is encouraged to contact the police.