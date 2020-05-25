University Suspends Parking Permit Payments

The University has announced via Sussed News that car parking charges have been suspended as of May 1.

The usual monthly deductions from permit holders’ salaries will not be taken in the May payroll or until further notice.

The news comes in light of the University setting expectations from the start of May about what is likely to be a ‘gradual return to campus‘, with the safety and wellbeing of staff and students at the forefront of decision making.

This decision will benefit ‘the small number of staff who have permission to be on campus at the moment, some are using cars to get to work and using our car parks, who would not usually do so, as part of their social distancing‘.

The statement concludes: