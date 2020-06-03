Bluestar Bus Service Has Increased

As the government eases the coronavirus lockdown, the bus service has increased times and services in Southampton.

Since Sunday May 31st, passengers across the city have seen more frequent buses across many Bluestar routes, with some running up to every eight minutes. Amongst these timetable changes, there is an increase in frequency for the Bluestar 17 which runs to and from Southampton General Hospital. This route runs every 10 minutes from Monday to Saturday and every 20 minutes on Sundays.

Andrew Wickham, Bluestar’s Managing Director, said:

We want to make sure all our drivers and customers are safe on-board our buses, so we have introduced even more stringent cleaning regimes – sanitising our vehicles throughout with anti-viral wipes…With social distancing measures in place, the number of passengers each vehicle can carry is reduced – but our customers will notice a significant increase in the number of buses running across the city. We ask those on-board to wear face coverings if they can, and to avoid using cash – paying by contactless, smartcard or app instead if possible.

The service changes are as follows during the daytime:

Bluestar 1

Monday to Saturday – every 15 minutes

Sunday – every hour

Bluestar 2

Monday to Saturday – every 15 minutes

Sunday – every hour

Bluestar 4

Monday to Saturday – every 30 minutes

Bluestar 7

Monday to Saturday – every 30 minutes

Sunday – every hour

Bluestar 9

Monday to Saturday – every 30 minutes

Sunday – every hour

Bluestar 11 and 12

Monday to Saturday – combined, every 10 minutes

Bluestar 16

Monday to Saturday – every 20 minutes

Bluestar 17

Monday to Saturday – every 10 minutes

Sunday – every 20 minutes

Bluestar 18

Monday to Friday – every eight minutes

Saturday – every 10 minutes

Sunday – every 20 minutes