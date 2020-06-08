University Confirms Mark Release Date

This afternoon, an all-student email sent out by the University’s Academic Registrar confirmed the long-awaited date for final marks release and, where applicable, finalists’ degree classification.

Marks will be officially released on Thursday 23 July 2020. However, on the topic surrounding students’ individually calculated ‘No Detriment’ position, the University have said that they are ‘not able to provide this to you’, as all marks calculated will have to be ratified through the University of Examiners process.

As previously mentioned, the Board of Examiners will take your Semester 2 work into account when decisions about degree classifications are made. If you are close to the next degree classification, they will look into your ‘No Detriment’ and ‘Enhanced Classification’ positions, whereby they will ‘consider’ the marks you received in Semester 2, before and after 22 March, alongside the recommendations from the Special Consideration Board.

The University have also announced that the week following the release of marks, they will hold a ‘Guidance Week’, where students will be able to raise questions regarding their marks and will be advised based on their personal situations.

However, the email stated that these arrangements do not apply to all UG Medicine, PGT Allergy, PGT Genomic Medicine, MRes Stem Cells, Development and Regenerative Medicine and Medicine iPhD (first year taught), WSA programmes in Dalian, PGCE and all Health Science programmes.

For any further questions, students have been advised to check the University’s FAQ page.

If there is any further confusion surrounding the announcement, students have also been advised to email the Student Communications team at studentcomms@soton.ac.uk.