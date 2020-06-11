Southampton 90th in QS World University Rankings

The University of Southampton have risen seven places to rank 90th in the QS World University league table.

QS’s league table ranks 1,001 universities in the world. Southampton’s ranking is based on an Overall Score of 61.3. Their Academic Reputation scored 50.9, Employer Reputation 52.9, Faculty Student 66.8, International Faculty 97.6, International Students 93.5, and Citations Per Faculty 61.7.

In the University’s announcement, Professor Mark Spearing, Vice President Research and Enterprise, said:

It is extremely encouraging to see our University making upward strides in these global rankings, to put us firmly within the top 100 institutions in the world. It is testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff that we have risen in four of the six measures used by QS to rank universities worldwide.

Professor Jane Falkingham, Vice President, International, comments:

We strive to provide a world-class education to excellent students drawn from across globe and I was particularly pleased to see the improvement in our ranking related to international students. We are committed to ensuring all students maximise their potential during their time at Southampton and take pride in educating tomorrow’s global citizens and leaders.

Subject rankings were released earlier in the year, with Southampton placing top 50 for four subjects, and eight in the top 100 (ranked 51st-100th).

Nursing: 5th

Statistics and Operational Research: 37th (+11)

Engineering – Mineral and Mining: 40th (-10)

Archaeology: 44th (+4)

Earth and Marine Sciences: 51st-100th (-5 +)

Engineering – Electrical and Electronic: 51st-100th

Psychology: 51st-100th

Geography: 51st-100th

Engineering – Civil and Structural: 51st-1ooth

Medicine: 51st-100th

Engineering – Mechanical: 51st-100th

Physics and Astronomy: 51st-100th

Life Sciences and Medicine: 97th

The full rankings can be found here.