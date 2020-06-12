The Brooks, Winchester, Intends to Reopen As UK Lockdown Eases

The Brooks centre in Winchester is seeking to reopen its doors from June 15, having been closed since March 18 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The centre has posted an update on its website in light of the new social distancing advice.

The notice reads:

In accordance with updated guidelines for retail set out by the Government on 25th May the centre we will be supporting non-essential retailers as they reopen from 15th June.

Centre managers have stated that this however will only take place if the Government’s five tests are met and they follow the Covid-19 guidelines appropriately.

This news comes in light of retail bosses at Southampton’s Westquay centre confirming its re-opening for June 15, with social distancing measures enforced.

Safety measures include a one-way system, enhanced cleaning measures, the introduction of queues at busy periods, live monitoring of footfall, the installation of hand sanitiser stations, and customers being encouraged to use contactless payment.

General manager at Westquay, Laura Read, remarked: ‘It has been a really challenging time for everyone, and we are hugely grateful to the key workers that have done so much over the past few months‘.

‘At Westquay, we’re working really hard to make sure we can re-open on 15 June, and that we can do so safely. We ask that people be patient with us though, as the way we shop is going to be different for a while, and visits might take longer than usual‘.

‘We can’t wait to re-open, and to welcome back our customers‘.