English Society Launch Drive For ‘Buddy Scheme’ Volunteers

The University of Southampton English Society is looking for Humanities students to volunteer in the launch of its Mentoring Scheme.

Those willing to volunteer can fill out a ‘non-committal‘ form online to express an interest in supporting incoming students to settle into university life.

The form consists of five simple questions, and is hoped to improve the inclusive nature of the School of Humanities community.

The volunteering scheme will be offered primarily to first year undergraduate English students, but volunteers can come from any Humanities discipline.

If you would like to volunteer for the scheme, which is being advertised as ‘low-commitment, excellent on a CV, and invaluable for students experiencing Southampton for the first time,’ you can fill in the short Google form here.