Coronavirus Chaos For Channel Islanders Seeking Treatment in Southampton

Residents of Jersey and Guernsey will be asked to self-isolate for fourteen days before receiving elective care at Southampton General Hospital, leaving many people deeply worried about future treatment.

Two weeks ago, NHS published new advice for hospitals relaunching elective treatments as the COVID-19 lockdown continues to ease.

Speaking to ITV, Les Bischard, who had a heart attack in April and needs to return to Southampton for surgery, said that because of Guersney’s low number of cases, he should not have to self-isolate before receiving follow-up care.

Those wishing to receive care at Southampton will also be subject to a mandatory test 72 hours before entering the building.

Islanders will also be required to isolate for two weeks after returning from the mainland to receive care.