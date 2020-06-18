Southampton University Canoe Club Turns Cancelled Tour into Fundraiser

Southampton University Canoe Club have raised £1,038 in total, with the help of Gift Aid who donated the last hundred pounds to reach the astonishing sum.

The money was collected for Southampton Samaritans and Rennie Grove Hospice Care. The former charity is the local branch of the well-known emergency phone service for people in distress; the latter offers care for adult and young patients whose health conditions makes it difficult to live a life as normal as possible.

The fundraiser lasted for two weeks, and its goal consisted in an original principal: collectively cover the distance to Glen Etive, the destination of the SUCC tour unfortunately cancelled by the pandemic, by running, walking, or cycling. The 66 members ended up tripling the distance to an impressive 5,000 km.

The fundraiser is still active and open for donations on the original webpage.