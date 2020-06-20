Southampton Ladies Lacrosse Club Raise £1,900 for NHS Charities Together

Southampton Ladies Lacrosse Club (SULLC) ran over 1,600km in their ‘Run the Length of the UK’ challenge in April, managing to raise an incredible total of £1,930 for NHS Charities Together.

SULLC decided to collectively run the length of the UK for their fundraising challenge, from John O’Groats in Scotland to Southampton over 11 days. The club gave updates on their virtual location with some great images saying hello from where they would be.

Their initial target was to run 1,100km and raise £1,000, so congratulations to everyone involved for running even further and raising a lot more! When announcing the challenge was complete, the club said:

We have been absolutely blown away by the amount of support we have received throughout this. Thank you so much to everyone who donated or sent us lovely messages of support. Finally, we would like to say a huge thank you to everybody on the frontline working tirelessly and selflessly to keep us all safe – we are so thankful and proud of you all.

Their JustGiving page is still open for donations: SULLC Run the Length of the UK – 1100km.