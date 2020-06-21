Office for Students Hiring Student Advisors

The Office for Students (OfS) is offering eight students the opportunity to work directly with the official regulator of higher education in the UK.

Applications opened on 8 June, and this year the regulator is particularly welcoming students to apply who are international, disabled, studying at different types of higher education institutions, black, Asian, or minority ethnic, care experienced, LGBTQ+, or undertaking postgraduate research.

Successful applicants will sit on the OfS’s student panel which, ‘helps to shape developing policy and projects, and supports and challenges the OfS to ensure that student views are central to higher education regulation in England.’

The role involved a salary of £1,200 for 6-9 days of work.

Speaking about the opportunity, Nicola Dandridge, chief executive of the OfS, commented:

Being a student panellist is a great opportunity to make a real impact on higher education policy in England, and to develop new skills, confidence and knowledge. As the regulator for students, it is essential that students influence our work and the decisions we take. Without students’ interests at the heart of what we do, we would not be doing our job as a regulator. We welcome applications from all current, prospective and recent students and students’ union officers, no matter how, where or what you are studying and regardless of previous experience. If you are interested in representing the diversity of student perspectives and helping to shape higher education in England for current and future students, we would love to hear from you.

Applications close at 22:00 on Sunday 21 June, and questions about the role should be sent to studentengagement@officeforstudents.org.uk. You can apply for the role here.