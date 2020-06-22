Large Barriers Set Up Around St Mary’s Amid Premier League Return

Large barriers have been erected around Southampton FC’s St Mary’s stadium amid the return of Premier League football.

The walls are roughly eight feet tall and surround the entirety of the stadium. They have been erected due to the requirement of all Premier League clubs to have green, amber, and red zones as part of controlling access to the stadium.

The red zone is the most severely restricted area, including the pitch, technical areas, tunnel, and changing rooms. These zones are limited to 105 people maximum, which includes players, coaches, match officials, and essential staff.

The amber zone will be restricted to a minimum number needed contractually for broadcasting, media, and club staff. The green zone includes areas outside of the stadium, such as the car park.

The Saints first home game since the Premier League return sees them take on Arsenal on Thursday 25th.