Solar-Power Compactor Bins Trialled Across Southampton

Southampton City Council has launched a pilot scheme of solar-powered compactor bins to reduce waste in the city.

25 of the smart bins have been installed and are nicknamed ‘Bigbelly’ for their ability to crush waste when necessary, thereby reducing the regularity of emptying.

Bins in the city often fill up before refuse collection dates, meaning that passers by are more likely to dispose of their litter on the floor.

The bins each contain smart sensors which inform the central depot when they need emptying, and also protect against rodents.

Councillor Steve Leggett, Cabinet Member for Green City & Place, commented: