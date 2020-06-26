Incoming VP Education & Democracy Forced to Step Down Due to Visa Restrictions

With just a few days before the 2020/2021 Sabbatical Team are due to take over, SUSU have announced that unfortunately, ‘the student elected to the role of VP Education & Democracy [Chidiogo Odunukwe] will be unable to fulfil the requirements of the role because of their particular visa restrictions’.

This then means that SUSU will be holding a by-election for the role, which will be conducted entirely online due to the time of year and Covid-19 restrictions.

Nominations for the role open on Monday 29th June, and will close on Thursday 9th July.

Then, voting will open on Monday 20th July and close on Wednesday 22nd July.

On the format of the election, SUSU said this:

We appreciate that this is far from ideal, in many regards, but we are confident we will be able to elect a new VP Education & Democracy and induct them swiftly, and fully prepare them prior to the start of the new academic year.

You can find out more about the role here.

If you are interested in running for the role, you can email representation@susu.org or visit their website to find out more.