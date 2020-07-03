COVID-19 Resources in 30+ Languages to Help Support BAME Communities

The initiative began three months ago and provides information in over 30 languages to help increase accessibility.

The COVID-19 Infographics Project was established by a team of around 20 volunteer doctors, students and translators.

The group aims to make information about COVID-19 more accessible to those from BAME communities through the use of easy-to-understand infographics in different languages.

BAME communities are being disproportionately affected by COVID-19 and The COVID-19 Infographics Project has been working alongside community organisations to prevent this.

They also aim to tackle misinformation and fake news by ensuring their work is well-researched and backed up by both medical and scientific facts.

The project are currently recruiting for several more volunteer roles.

Their work can be found here:

Website: https://covid19graphics.info/?fbclid=IwAR2sJ_u8s2ymyOsdKKW4nfOmLqKBo5IVS_JnRp7ybHHGcTAJ8U1vcSEdLe8

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/COVID2019Infographics/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/C19Infographics?fbclid=IwAR0_vwRV_h5VCh37CnBSo7H4kOlXsUCeXB5HISbBnJyXpnT-s_MYr086wcA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/covid19_infographics/?fbclid=IwAR2ITuD8RpjkdBfm4pG1bshMB2jM5hl036xKht0KSR4g6i_muI5BZOpzLoM