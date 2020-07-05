Increase in Police Patrols around St Mary’s to Tackle Anti-Social Behaviour

Police officers have confirmed plans to carry out extra patrols in the St Mary’s area following reports of large groups behaving anti-socially.

The enforcement of a dispersal order was started on Saturday 13th June as a means of reducing anti-social behaviour behaviour and any linked crime. It expired on Monday 15th June.

This order granted officers the power to disperse groups of people under Section 35 of the Anti-Social, Crime and Policing Act 2014. They also had the power to seize any items used in relation to such behaviour.

Sine then, police have united with the council to reduce crime in the area.

Police Sergeant, Jo Nelson, said:

We know that anti-social behaviour has big impact on those living and working in the St Mary’s area and we put in place a dispersal order to reduce the issue and improve the quality of life of the whole community. Police and Southampton City Council are working in partnership to tackle these issues. This recurring challenge is an issue that can’t be solved by one agency alone. Our officers will be carrying out extra patrols in the area this week to engage with the community and keep the public safe. If you have any concerns please do not hesitate to speak to our officers. I would like to thank all those people who have reported incidents to us and assure you that the safety of all our communities is a priority to us.

Councillor David Shields, Cabinet Member for Stronger Communities, stated: