Temporary Airport Morgue at Southampton to be Removed

County Chiefs have announced that the temporary mortuary set up by Southampton Airport in a bid to help the fight against Coronavirus will be removed next month.

The move comes as Coronavirus measures continue to be reviewed by the government and so the possibility of the airport resuming its normal operation seems ever more likely. It was announced last month that domestic flights will be up and running by the end of June. A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum (HIOW LRF) praised the airport for it’s assistance during the pandemic, saying, ‘We are grateful for the support provided by Southampton Airport.’

It is thought that a new site will be found to establish another mortuary with officials claiming that there are a number of options that will be considered. It is hoped that a decision will be made on the new site by early August, despite none of the new options being revealed.

The number of people who have now believed to have died with COVID-19 from Hampshire Hospitals stands at 598. However there were no reported deaths from Hampshire Hospitals in the 4 days preceding June 20th. The current UK death toll across all settings stands at 42,632 as of June 21st.