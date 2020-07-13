INTRODUCING E-MENTORING: WHAT IS IT? AND HOW DO I USE IT?

The University of Southampton have introduced a new, online service, called ‘E-Mentoring’. It will be available as of June 2020.

This service has been created in order to establish relationships between University of Southampton alumni and current students, for them to offer advice and support to each other, about topics such as career opportunities.

Executive Director of Student Experience, Kieron Broadhead states that ‘through e-mentoring, our alumni can make a real impact on our students’ futures‘. The platform will connect University of Southampton students (current and alum), from around the world, through an online community where they will be able to look over CVs, share expertise or experience and possibly offer opportunities to each other.

The service will allow flexibility to the relationships that the students can have meaning that students can use it how they want to. It will also offer a suite of videos that will detail the best way to utilise the service and how to traverse the E-Mentoring website.

To register, it will require either a LinkedIn profile or email and, if you’re a student, it recommends that you use your University of Southampton username and password.

For more information you can visit the E-Mentoring website, or read up on it here.