VP Education and Democracy Candidates Announced

Today SUSU announces the candidates running for the VP Education and Democracy By-Election after Chidiogo Odunukwe had to step down due to visa restrictions. There are 9 candidates going for the role, including the Spring Elections runner up.
2020/2021 VP Education and Democracy Candidates:
Alexander Beyene
Avila Chidume
Kendall Field-Pellow
Grace Lampkin
Amina Lechkhab
Katie Ludvigsen
Isaac Makponga
Iljeoma Opoko
Dipam Sengupta
Voting will open on the 20th of July and close on the 22nd. Follow Wessex Scene for more updates on the election and interviews with the candidates