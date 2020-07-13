Latest
Credit: SUSU

VP Education and Democracy Candidates Announced

By on News Union Elections


Today SUSU announces the candidates running for the VP Education and Democracy By-Election after Chidiogo Odunukwe had to step down due to visa restrictions. There are 9 candidates going for the role, including the Spring Elections runner up. 

2020/2021 VP Education and Democracy Candidates: 

Alexander Beyene

Avila Chidume

Kendall Field-Pellow

Grace Lampkin

Amina Lechkhab

Katie Ludvigsen

Isaac Makponga

Iljeoma Opoko

Dipam Sengupta

Voting will open on the 20th of July and close on the 22nd. Follow Wessex Scene for more updates on the election and interviews with the candidates

