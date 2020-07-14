Southampton Students and Staff have until the 31st of July to get Free Access to Coursera

The library at the University of Southampton is giving staff and students free access to Coursera until the end of this coming September.

Coursera is a learning platform, used by 58 million people around the world and contains courses in a range of subjects from 200 universities, including Yale, Michigan, Imperial College, the University of London, University of Melbourne and Duke, and industry partners, including Google, Goldman Sachs and IBM.

Southampton students and staff have access to a catalogue of 3,000 modules and have until the 30th of September to complete them to gain their certificates.

To be eligible, students must be enrolled on any modules by the 31st of July 2020.

To sign up, simply use your university email and you will be given access to courses in fields including Data Science, Maths and Logic, Health, Social Sciences, Humanities and Art.

A link to Coursera is below:

https://www.coursera.org/programs/university-of-southampton-on-coursera-uvdha