Southampton University Student Union to reopen The Shop after temporary closure

The Student Union has announced that The Shop will be reopening after a temporary closure due to Covid-19.

The Shop will be back open for business on Monday 13th July with new measures put in place to keep in line with social distancing and business measures to help reduce the impact of the virus.

Opening hours have reduced from their original 8:00 – 19:00 to the new times of 10:00 – 16:00 from Monday to Friday only. Item availability has also reduced with hot pastries and hot drinks being unavailable for the time being.

New safety measures for The Shop include a one-way system, hand sanitising stations, screens at tills, and card payments only.

SUSU has stated, however, that familiar favourites such as lunch-on-the-go, international foods, toiletries, and stationery will still be available to purchase.