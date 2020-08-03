‘Eat Out to Help Out’ August Deal Launches TODAY

Following the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent negative impact this has had on the hospitality industry, the government has launched a new scheme designed to help by encouraging customers back to restaurants, bars and cafes. The ‘Eat Out To Help Out Scheme’ begins today (3rd August) and will run until 31st August. This follows a cut in VAT from 20% to 5% for the hospitality industry, which will run from 15th July 2020 to 12th January 2021.

Registered establishments to the ‘Eat Out To Help Out Scheme‘ will be able to offer customers eating in a 50% discount on food and soft drink purchases up to the value of £10 per head. This offer is valid on any Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between now and 31st August, and it can be used multiple times. There is no minimum spend either. In order to claim this discount, customers do not need to bring a voucher or coupon, it will simply be automatically applied at these participating venues. This means it can be used in conjunction with other vouchers customers may have or offers that places are running.

The only restrictions placed on this discount is that it cannot be used on alcoholic drinks or service charges and is capped at £10 per diner.

Since the government’s announcement of this scheme, various companies have announced their participation and the subsequent costs that customers can expect when they dine in. Nando’s, for example, have baffled their customers with the prices that will be in place, with a quarter chicken portion costing only £1.85. But the popular chain has also had to remind their customers that these prices are available for dine-in only and they only have 10 restaurants offering this service at the moment.

This scheme is available from today (3rd August), but not every restaurant or chain will be partaking, so remember to check with them if you are intending on eating out.