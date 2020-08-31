Two arrests have been made after armed police close off centre of Southampton

Two arrests have been made after armed officers shut down Southampton City Centre.

The arrests occurred 29th August, and come after two people were seen with firearms on the roofs of stores in Above Bar Street.

One man, a 21-year-old from the city, later reported he had been shot in the leg with what has, so far, been believed to be an air weapon. His injury is not reported as serious to date.

There have been two arrests made in relation to this incident. A 21-year-old from the city is in custody this morning after being arrested on suspicion of possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and assault, thereby occasioning actual bodily harm. Hampshire Constabulary arrested an 18-year-old Southampton man on suspicion of the same offences.

The investigation is developing still.