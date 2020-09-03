University of Southampton to offer free Covid-19 tests to students returning to campus

The University of Southampton has announced that they will be offering free, non-invasive tests for COVID-19 to those students who will be returning to campus this semester.

The tests are described as ‘non-invasive’ and will use saliva to test for the virus instead of an invasive swab that has been used recently. The tests will also be freely available to any staff who will be working in close proximity to others.

This offer comes after the university’s ‘successful’ participation in the Southampton COVID-19 Testing Programme, a collaboration between Southampton City Council and the NHS, earlier this year. The university has announced that it will continue with this participation for the foreseeable future.

The university still stresses that if you are feeling ill and/or experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19, you must contact student services, ensure that you self-isolate, and follow government guidelines for the virus.