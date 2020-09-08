Social Distancing Measures Tightened As Covid-19 Cases Rise

Groups of more than six will no longer be allowed to gather in homes, parks, pubs or restaurants from Monday 14th September.

The new rules, which are a reduction from the current limit of 30, were announced on Tuesday night amid a rise in positive COVID-19 cases in the UK.

2,460 new positive cases were confirmed on Tuesday, with 2,948 recorded on Monday – the highest figure since May 23rd.

A Downing Street news conference will see the Prime Minister say ‘We need to act now to stop the virus spreading, so we are simplifying and strengthening the rules on social contact, making them easier to understand and for the police to enforce’.

There are exemptions to the new rules, which state that gatherings for education, work, funerals, weddings, and team sports are permitted.

The new rules also come with the launch of a new Government campaign – ‘Hands, Face, Space‘ – designed to simplify the messaging around the virus.

At present the advice applies in England only, and local lockdown restrictions remain in place.

This is a breaking story and this article will be updated as more information comes to light.