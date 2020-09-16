Clowns to reopen from this weekend

Yesterday, it was announced that the nightclub will be reopening their doors for the first time this weekend since their closure at the beginning of lockdown.

In a post on their Facebook page, they stated ‘2020 has been defined by unrelenting bad news, so we’re here to spread a little sunshine. Clowns is to re-open from this weekend.’

The establishment intends to adhere to government guidelines and COVID-19 safety procedures, with them aiming to have ‘tables of no more than six, bookings only’ and ‘table service, from the finest staff in all the land.’

The post finishes off by stating ‘It’s not much but it’s a start. We’re on the way back.’