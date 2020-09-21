SUSU’s Autumn Elections Offer Opportunities for Everyone

SUSU has announced the roles that will be available in this Autumn’s election.

This term, there are countless opportunities for your student voice to be heard as an Academic Rep or Student Officer. Entering the Autumn Elections is the perfect way to boost your CV, get involved in the running of the uni, and improve confidence.

Places will open to become a Course Rep for your programme of study soon, meaning you can liaise with both staff and students to help make the changes that students really want – something which may be even more important than usual as we get used to the ‘new normal’.

In the upcoming Elections, you can choose to run for a multitude of roles, including:

Senate Chair of Senate Senators – 16 roles available

Halls Presidents

Joint Honours Officer

Union Films Manager

Winchester School of Art (WSA) WSA Officer WSA Social Rep WSA Welfare Rep WSA Creative Careers Rep Art School President

University Hospital Southampton (UHS) UHS Officer BM School President Medicine Postgraduate Research Officer

Sports Intramural Officer Sports Participation Officer

Volunteering Enterprise Officer Volunteering and Fundraising Officer

Student Welfare Wellbeing Officer BAME Officer

Postgraduate Research Arts and Humanities Postgraduate Research Officer Environment and Life Sciences Postgraduate Research Officer Medicine Postgraduate Research Officer Social Science Postgraduate Research Officer



If you weren’t already spoilt for choice, the Faculties of Engineering and Physical Sciences, Arts and Humanities, Social Sciences, and Environment and Life Sciences are all recruiting Department Presidents, giving yet another opportunity to enter the heart of university life.

Nominations for all roles open on Monday 28 September at 9am, so keep your eyes on the SUSU website for further details.