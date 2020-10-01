University of Southampton Announces Online Learning Grant

Following the success of the Online Learning Support Grant launched in the academic year 2019/20, the University of Southampton is announcing the reopening of these grants to support students’ online learning. These grants are opening on the 5th of October.

The University recognises the financial challenges faced by some students in accessing appropriate IT equipment to enable them to successfully engage with their studies online. Eligible students can therefore apply for an Online Learning Grant as a financial contribution towards these costs.

These grants are a non-repayable award of up to £300 to help students purchase the essential hardware or internet access required. Applications are made through the University of Southampton website and the money can be used to buy the following items:

– Laptop/desktop computer

– Headphones

– Mouse

– Keyboard

– Internet access equipment

Grants will be given out on a case by case basis and luxury items will not be considered. Funding is also limited, so the grants will be awarded to suitable individuals.

These grants are non-repayable, but you may have to provide receipts for the items that you’ve bought to ensure that what has been purchased comes under the list of essentials. All students are eligible to apply.