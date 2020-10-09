University of Southampton Students and Staff receive free opt-in COVID test

Over the weeks leading up to the start of lectures, the University of Southampton has been sending out emails regarding an opt-in service for free COVID tests.

This programme has been put in place to enable tracking of the area’s risk level and to control the outbreak of COVID-19. The University of Southampton, Southampton City Council and NHS have partnered on this project following a successful pilot that was run this past summer.

The service requires you to choose to partake and is available to all students and staff of the University. The test kit comes with more than one, to ensure repeated testing throughout the autumn term. It also comes with labels, plastic zip-lock bags, absorbent wipes, and an instruction manual on how to test yourself.

To receive your test kit, firstly you must have already set up your University IT account and need to ensure all information is updated and relevant. This will ensure that the test kit and results will get to you.

The University is also supplying multiple drop-off points across all campuses and in all relevant and accessible locations. For those living in halls, the drop off point closest will be at/near your residence. For more information and specific locations to drop off your test, click here, and follow the relevant links regarding your specific situation.

If you have not received the email for the opt-in service, but believe that you are eligible, click here.

Questions regarding this programme and the testing should be directed to the Southampton City Council Customer Service team via freephone at 0808 196 2282 (7am-7pm Mon-Fri) or via Webchat here.