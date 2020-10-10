Southampton Rises to 15th in the Good University Guide

The University of Southampton has risen to 15th in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2021.

This ranking is in a table of 131 higher education establishments and Southampton has overtaken Edinburgh, Manchester, Birmingham and York to improve on last years 21st place.

President and Vice Chancellor, Professor Mark E Smith, said ‘I am pleased to see our rise to 15th in the Good University Guide. For the second time this year we have shown the strongest rise in performance for those already in the top 20. I would like to thank colleagues for all of the hard work, dedication and excellence in our research, enterprise and education endeavours across the University which this result reflects. It is a great piece of news as we approach the new academic year.’

Included in the table are subject specific rankings of which Southampton was in the top 10 in 14 different areas: Civil Engineering (2nd); Subjects Allied to Medicine (2nd); Electrical and Electronic Engineering (3rd); German (3rd); Iberian Languages (4th); Music (4th); French (=6th); Mechanical Engineering (=6th); Aeronautical and Manufacturing Engineering (7th); Criminology (9th); Archaeology & Forensic Science (10th); Communication and Media Studies (10th); Geology (10th).

The Good University Guide is compiled using indicators of student satisfaction, research quality, graduate prospects, qualification levels of incoming students, student/staff ratios, services, facilities, degree completion rates and levels of social inclusion.

The full Good University Guide is accessible to subscribers to The Times and The Sunday Times and can be found here.