Break-In at Southampton Music Venue

One of Southampton’s popular music venues, Heartbreakers, which is located in the city centre, has been broken in to.

The venue is well-known to live music enthusiasts throughout Southampton, and is viewed as an ‘amazing space to catch the best new live bands, eat and drink all day and night…’

Heartbreakers announced the news regarding the break-in on all of their social media platforms, stating:

‘We’ve spent the last 6 months only posting positive news, but on the back of two of the toughest weeks for us as a business we were broken into by some crackhead cocktail enthusiasts. If anyone recognises them please let us know so we can invite them back and show them how to make drinks properly’

The post is accompanied by a video of the culprits. The public has been urged to inform the venue of any information that they may have.

Wessex Scene has contacted Heartbreakers for further comment but did not receive a response.