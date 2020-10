On 23rd of September, the Dancing Man pub in Southampton announced that it had shut temporarily as ‘one of the team is also a health care professional’ and was being tested for Covid-19.

The closure of the pub came as ‘although Public Health England deemed it not necessary, they decided it was the safest and morally correct decision to make.’

After a negative result, Dancing Man reopened on the 28th of September, saying they were ‘incredibly relieved.’