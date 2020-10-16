University staff to undergo webinar series, managing risk following the start of the academic year

Internal Communications RB reported that starting from Tuesday 29th of September there will be a series webinars about risk management, hosted by the Active Campus project team to staff once they return to campus.

The events are heavily built upon The Risk Minimisation Framework, providing an overview for staff returning to campus in autumn on how they can both mitigate and reduce the risk of infection between staff and students on campus.

The webinars provide a combination of presentations and the opportunity for questions, open to all university, staff members. However, addressed foremost to the appropriate audience for the topic.

All webinars will last one hour and are to be led by Cathy Day, Director of Health, Safety & Risk, and Maurice Woodcock, Director of Estates Operations, and facilitated by Helen Carmichael, the Deputy Director of CHEP.

All webinars are pre-booked via Staffbook. For further details on given webinars, please visit the CHEP SharePoint site.