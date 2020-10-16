University staff to undergo webinar series, managing risk following the start of the academic year

Internal Communications RB reported that starting from Tuesday 29th of September there will be a series webinars about risk management, hosted by the Active Campus project team to staff once they return to campus.
The events are heavily built upon The Risk Minimisation Framework, providing an overview for staff returning to campus in autumn on how they can both mitigate and reduce the risk of infection between staff and students on campus.
The webinars provide a combination of presentations and the opportunity for questions, open to all university, staff members. However, addressed foremost to the appropriate audience for the topic.
All webinars will last one hour and are to be led by Cathy Day, Director of Health, Safety & Risk, and Maurice Woodcock, Director of Estates Operations, and facilitated by Helen Carmichael, the Deputy Director of CHEP.
All webinars are pre-booked via Staffbook. For further details on given webinars, please visit the CHEP SharePoint site.
Date & time
Topic
Target audience
|Tuesday 29 Sept
12 – 1
|COVID-19 risk assessment and management
This session will take the form of a surgery, with a short presentation followed by the opportunity for participants to ask questions relevant to their own practice.
|Open to all
|Wednesday 30 Sept
12 – 1
|Preparation of University buildings
This session will provide a presentation of the work undertaken to prepare University buildings for a return to campus, followed by Q&A.
|For buildings managers and other senior managers such as Heads of School etc
|Thursday 1 Oct
12 – 1
|Line manager guidance
Of interest to all line managers, this session will provide an opportunity for you to understand your responsibilities for minimising risk.
|For line managers
|Monday 5 Oct
12 – 1
|Individual risk factors
This session will provide a presentation of the management of individual risk in returning to campus, followed by Q&A.
|For line managers
|Wednesday 7 Oct
12 – 1
|Individual responsibility
This session will provide a presentation of the guidance on University expectations of behaviour in minimising risk in returning to campus, followed by Q&A.
|Open to all
|Thursday 8 Oct
12 – 1
|COVID-19 outbreaks
This interactive session will provide senior managers with the opportunity to seek guidance on managing an outbreak of COVID-19.
|For senior managers, such as Heads of School, etc.