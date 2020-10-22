Warning Banner Introduced on Non-University Emails

From Wednesday the 21st of October, any email sent to a university email account from a non-university email account will include a warning banner.

This is to alert students and staff of potentially dangerous emails and help prevent the spread of phishing attacks in a continued effort to ‘improve the security of our IT’.

If anyone receives a suspicious-looking email, they are advised to report it using the report feature in Outlook and delete it.

With this addition, the university will hope to avoid the likes of the chain of phishing attacks some students may remember hitting the university in the Autumn of 2018.