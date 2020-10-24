Portswood Man Charged With Attempted Murder and Assaulting Key Workers

A man has appeared in court after being accused of attempting to murder a police officer in Portswood.

51-year-old Timothy Walsh, of Portswood Road, confirmed his name, age and address before magistrates at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on October 17th.

Officers were attending a call to check on the welfare of a man at his home address in Portswood Road shortly after midday on October 15th.

One officer was stabbed multiple times and was left with ‘serious injuries’. He has since been discharged from hospital and is ‘recovering at home with his family’, according to a spokesperson for Hampshire Police.

Walsh was charged with attempted murder whilst also being charged with the attempted grievous bodily harm (GBH) of a second officer.

He will appear at Winchester Crown Court in November. The 51-year-old also faces two further charges of assaulting police officers and two further charges of assaulting NHS staff between November 2019 and March 2020.