Work on the A334 in Southampton has started

Construction at the A334 Thornhill Park Road and Hinkler Road junction aims to improve traffic and decrease travel time.

On the morning of 19th of October work began, and is estimated to last for 8 weeks. This is one of the many improvements around junction 7 which will accompany the new M27 Smart motorway development. It is advised to plan your journeys out in advance because there will be delays.

The route sees an estimated 15,000 vehicles daily. The traffic light system is being upgraded to new, innovative technology that can react to changing conditions and allow systematic management of traffic. This aims to reduce congestion at the junction between the A334 and junction 7, which also has the new technology.

There will also be small improvements, such as a toucan crossing, to ease pedestrians and cyclists crossing at the junction, making the nearby college and Kane Hill Primary School more accessible.

During the first 7 weeks, the junction will be closed and traffic will be diverted to Bursledon road. The A334 Thornhill Park Road will be temporarily narrowed to one lane, Kootney footpath will be widened and there will be temporary traffic lights installed. The 8th week will see closures from 10 pm to 5 am on weekdays to allow the council to resurface and reline the junction.

Traffic will be monitored throughout the 8 week period and the council will intervene if any changes need to be made.

For more information visit https://transport.southampton.gov.uk/thornhillpr