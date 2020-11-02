Just announced: New cashless payment system Upay arrives for campus food outlets

A newly arrived cashless payment system Upay has just been launched by Campus Kitchen, the University’s in-house catering service.

Built around an ‘ease of use’ concept, just insert your card details into the Upay app. However please note that because of this food outlets will no longer be accepting cash payments, with accepted payments being via card or app. Upay is a quick and easy option for on the fly payments, with the added assurance of cardholder data being protected at all times. The service will operate at all campus food outlets, with exceptions being food vans and SUSU operated dining rooms.

University staff and students can make an account by using the website www.upay.co.uk or downloading the free Upay app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

On top of this, users will have the ability to build up loyalty points, order ahead and also possess the option to receive updated news and promotions.

To learn more about the service visit the Campus Kitchen webpages.