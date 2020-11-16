Lockdown 2.0 – What does Southampton University look like now?

With the second lockdown upon us, we have been thrown into another uncertain state. When can we next see our families? What about Christmas? Who can we contact when in trouble? How do we get a COVID test? The University of Southampton and the Student Union are still open, and are offering services to help students.

Maintaining your mental health:

Mental health has been one of the biggest challenges for students nationally, with rates dramatically increasing. Feeling lonely during this pandemic is not an uncommon feeling; many others will be in the same boat as you without you realising. If you are ever feeling down, no matter how trivial you might think your problem is, there is always someone ready and willing to listen.

Enabling Services staff are available for mental health conditions, disabilities or specific learning difficulties. Face-to-face appointments are limited but they are available on 02380 599 599 (press option 3) or at enable@soton.ac.uk The Advice Centre: Southampton has its own advice centre Monday -Friday 09:00-17:00 which offers free, confidential advice for a range of issues from housing, personal and academic issues. Phone the team on 023 8059 2085 or email advice@susu.org.

Togetherall is a safe community to help you take control of your mental health 24/7 https://togetherall.com/en-gb/ Samaritans: Phone the Samaritans for free on 116 123 to talk to someone. They are open 24/7 365 days a year.

On top of these resources, you can find a variety of mindfulness apps which can help relieve mental health, as well as help boost your moods and productivity. Did you know, with a student Spotify account you can get Headspace for free?

COVID-19 Testing:

Keeping everyone safe is still paramount during this lockdown. Southampton is still running its COVID testing scheme which you must OPT-IN for. Tests are still able to be dropped in at the collection points at Halls or on campus. If you are yet to opt-in, you can do so here: Covid Testing Programme.

Remember to follow NHS and government guidelines if you do test positive for COVID or if you are in contact with someone who is positive.

As a reminder, if you test positive, you MUST follow the steps below:

Isolate for 14 days if you don’t have symptoms.

Isolate for 10 days if you do have symptoms.

Let the University know about your test result here.

Log your test result on the NHS Track and Trace app.

If you have taken part in any club or society activities or events within the last couple of weeks, let your committee know that you have tested positive.

SUSU Opening Hours:

Throughout this second lockdown, SUSU’s buildings are still open if you need to go somewhere to clear your mind or work outside your room. (But please stick to lockdown guidelines!)