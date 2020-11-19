Hampshire Pays Respects to Servicemen and Women in Socially Distanced Events Across County

The Cenotaph in Southampton had wreaths lain upon it as part of the Remembrance Sunday services taking place across Hampshire on November 8th.

Remembrance Sunday, which annually takes place on the second Sunday in November, saw services taking place across the country as people took to the streets to pay their respects to servicemen and women in the Armed Forces.

Wreaths of poppies were placed at the base of the Cenotaph monument in the City Centre, where a two-minute silence was also observed at 11 am, with people in military uniform seen to also be paying their respects.

This was not the only such event in the county, with The Last Post played out at Southsea Naval and Royal Marine Memorial in Portsmouth. Similar events took place in Romsey.

The Government’s new national restrictions, which came in to force a few days prior on 5th November, allowed for Remembrance Sunday services to take place as long as they met government guidelines.