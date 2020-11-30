Staff and Member of Public Assaulted in Southampton Robbery

A Londis shop, on Millbrook Road West, was the site of a robbery on the morning of Friday 20th November.

Police officers have said that two offenders raided the shop and took cigarettes and cash from the till. During the incident, a female shop worker and a member of the public were attacked by these robbers, the latter whilst trying to help the shop worker from being attacked. Police have confirmed that neither of these people needed medical attention.

After taking the money and cigarettes, the offenders fled in the same white Volkswagen Crafter van they arrived in.

The police investigation into this incident is still ongoing. They are appealing to the public for any information either about the incident itself or the vehicle used. Anyone with information about either the incident or the vehicle are advised to call 101 and quote the reference number 44200449178.