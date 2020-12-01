Fire in Southampton

Three vehicles were found ablaze in the early morning of November 20th.

Early in the morning, residents were awoken to the sight of a silver Ford Transit van, black Nissan X-Trail and white Ford Transit van alight in Woodland Close, a residential road in Thornhill, Southampton.

The Hampshire Fire and Rescue service successfully put out the fire at 03:57 am. Thankfully, no one was harmed during the incident. But the vehicles have been badly damaged and police are currently investigating the fires as arson.

This follows a series of van break-ins in the St Denys area throughout the summer. Residents are frustrated that not all the break-ins have been solved yet.

In 2019/20, Southampton is reported to have a higher amount of crime than average for England and Wales. According to the Office for National Statistics, the Crime Severity Score, which considers both the severity and number of incidents, was 20.8 for Southampton from April 2019 to March 2020. The National average for England and Wales is 13.8.

Crime in Southampton was reduced during the first lockdown, corresponding to a nationwide decline in crime during the COVID-19 summer lockdown. Unsurprisingly, domestic burglaries and theft were significantly reduced as people were ordered to stay in their homes.

If you have any information regarding the event, please contact 101 and quote the number 44200449139.

For more information regarding the arson attack click here