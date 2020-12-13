Highfield Health GP Practice to move to new building

Next Spring, 2021, the Highfield Health GP Practice will move to a new building, elsewhere in Highfield.

The new location is located between the University’s Highfield and Avenue campus for convenience. The new address is 38 Highfield Rd, Southampton, SO17 1PJ.

This new building will be larger and newly renovated so that Highfield Health will be able to provide more to their patients. This move is supported by the NHS Southampton City Clinical Commissioning Group.

Rebecca Ellery, the Practice Manager for Highfield Health, said ‘Our current premises on University Road are owned by the University and they have identified a new purpose for that building. We’re delighted that our close working relationship with the University has resulted in their decision to provide us with a newly refurbished surgery in Highfield Road.’

If you have any questions regarding the move, you can contact Highfield Health on 023 8055 8577.