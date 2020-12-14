Christmas Activities in Southampton 2020

With the cancellation of the infamous Southampton Christmas market following the global Covid-19 Pandemic, the holidays may be looking a little bleak this year. Below is a compiled list of Christmas events going on to get you in the holiday spirit.

Pandemic or no pandemic, Santa Claus is coming to town! Take your kids to go and recite their Christmas lists to Santa in Hampshire. The locations and dates for seeing Santa can be found here.

Fancy watching Will Ferrell dressed up in an oversized elf costume, or Macaulay Culkin take revenge on a pair of unfortunate robbers? Grab a blanket and a festive hot chocolate from Costa and head down to the Flix Drive in Christmas to watch your favourite Christmas classics. It may not be the world’s best cup of coffee, but it gets our stamp of approval. Book your tickets quick as some films have already sold out!

Your mission, should you choose to accept, is to help Santa find the Sun, so he can deliver all the presents. The Point Eastleigh is taking you and up to five friends on an immersive, festive quest with the one and only Mr Claus. The experience can be tailored for both families and adult groups. The website describes the experience as a ‘mash-up of Santa’s Grotto, a maze-like labyrinth and an escape room!’.

Mainly for the kids, but we won’t judge if you want to join in on ‘Frosty’s Snowtime’. Paulton’s Park is hosting a Christmas celebration like no other (and by that I mean Peppa Pig will be there). Your little ones can enjoy festive shows, rides and food from the 11th to the 23rd of December.

If you’re behind on your Christmas shopping, there is a Lyndhurst & Emery Down Christmas online market, where you can buy a range of gifts while supporting local businesses.

Find out about more Christmas events around the New Forest, including a Christmas farm activity, elf school and theatre shows here.