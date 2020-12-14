SUSU in Search for Singers to Represent Southampton in this Years Univision Song Contest

Southampton’s student union is on the lookout for talented singers to audition for the Univision Song Contest, a competition inspired by Eurovision but that is competed between Universities around the UK.

If you want to enter, you need to send a video of yourself singing a song to sumarketing@susu.org by Wednesday the 16th of December.

Rules for the video submissions are:

Videos must be recorded landscape.

Videos must have been recorded during the entry period.

Appropriate social distancing and lockdown rules should be followed in the video and whilst producing it .

Background noise should be reduced as much as possible, use an external microphone if you can.

Anyone included in the video/submission must be a current University of Southampton student – accompaniment may be provided/pre-recorded by a non-student, but they will not be considered part of your entry.

Backing tracks should only provide accompaniment to your performance and all singing (other than backing) should be performed live in the recording by participants.

Covers of songs are usually covered by fair use, but it is up to the performer to make sure their video submission does not violate copyright.

Videos should be appropriate to share on social media.

By submitting a video entry, you consent to SUSU to sharing your video publicly and for use in marketing materials.

Finalists will be announced on the 21st of December and the Univision competition will take place on the 14th of March.

For more information, follow this link.