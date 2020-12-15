False Alarm After Man With ‘Gun’ Reported on Above Bar Street

On December 3rd, police were called to Lloyds TSB on Above Bar Street after reports of a man armed with a gun at the bank.

Reportedly, several police vehicles subsequently arrived at the location, blocking off the road while a helicopter circled overhead.

However, after the bank was searched, a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of wasting police time and causing a public nuisance for submitting the report when no one ever actually had a gun on the premises.