False Alarm After Man With ‘Gun’ Reported on Above Bar Street

On December 3rd, police were called to Lloyds TSB on Above Bar Street after reports of a man armed with a gun at the bank.
Reportedly, several police vehicles subsequently arrived at the location, blocking off the road while a helicopter circled overhead.
However, after the bank was searched, a 20-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of wasting police time and causing a public nuisance for submitting the report when no one ever actually had a gun on the premises.
A police spokesperson said:
“We were called at 9.52pm [on December 3rd]to a report of suspicious activity in Lloyds TSB bank on Above Bar Street.
“It was reported a man was seen inside the premises with gun.
“Armed officers were deployed to the area and conducted a thorough search.
“We then arrested two people believed to have made the report on suspicion of wasting police time.”