University of Southampton Launches Pulse Surveys

On 1st December 2020, the University of Southampton launched a new feedback survey called Pulse.

Pulse surveys are an opportunity for both students and staff to provide the University with feedback on the new ways of learning and working during the transition of necessitating COVID-19. It is a chance to provide feedback on the ways the adjustments made are affecting them.

The University expects the survey will help them understand the extent to which students and staff feel supported, in order to identify which methods are efficiently working and where improvements could be implemented.

Both students and staff received an email on the 1st of December with a link to the voluntary survey, with the deadline to complete it by the 14th of December.

Results of the Pulse survey will be shared in the new year, with a follow-up in the spring of 2021.