Registration for the 2021 Southampton Science and Engineering Festival Now Open

University of Southampton has opened their pre-registration for their Science and Engineering Festival 2021.

This annual event, which has taken place since 2002, is organised by the Public Engagement with Research unit (PERu) at the University, who have invited staff and postgraduate research students to register their interest for the 2021 festival.

The dates for the festival next year will coincide, as usual, with British Science Week, which is a ten-day celebration of the STEM subjects: Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, taking place between 5th and 14th March 2021.

The week normally ends with a family-friendly Science and Engineering Day, which is free to visit and takes place across the Highfield and Boldrewood Innovation Campuses. This day has been award-winning, when it was named the Best Engineering Event of 2009 and the Best STEM Institution Event of 2014 by the British Science Association.

The University is asking researchers to sign up for the now online event, in which they could then host online events or submit videos, podcasts and resources. Interest can be registered here and the deadline for registration is Tuesday 15th December.